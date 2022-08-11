



DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Manz AG





/ Total Voting Rights Announcement













Manz AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

















11.08.2022 / 10:38 CET/CEST







Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

































Publication of total number of voting rights







1. Details of issuer



Manz AG



Steigäckerstr. 5



72768 Reutlingen



Germany





2. Type of capital measure



Type of capital measure

Date of status / date of effect

X

Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)

10.08.2022



Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)





3. New total number of voting rights:

8535120







11.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

