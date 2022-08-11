





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Name und Rechtsform:

WASTA GmbH



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Volker

Nachname(n):

Stauch

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

hGears AG





b) LEI

529900AHQOSBXKH09981



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A3CMGN3





b) Art des Geschäfts

Übertrag von 42.121 Aktien an den Meldepflichtigen als Treugeber vom Treuhänder im Rahmen der Auflösung eines Treuhandverhältnisses von 2015





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

nicht bezifferbar





nicht bezifferbar







e) Datum des Geschäfts

08.08.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



