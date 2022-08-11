



CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus SE: Extraordinary General Meeting resolves relocation of registered office to Germany

Luxembourg/Koblenz, August 11, 2022 – The two Extraordinary General Meetings of Stabilus SE (ISIN: LU1066226637), one of the world’s leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today resolved, with an attendance rate of 78.3% and an approval rate of 100.0%, to transfer the registered office of the Company from Luxembourg to Germany. The relocation of the registered office will become effective after the registration of the Company in the German Commercial Register. Stabilus will report about this in a separate Corporate News on the day of the registration.

In addition to the relocation of the registered office, the new Articles of Association of Stabilus SE, the new authorized capital and the conversion of dematerialized shares into bearer shares were approved. The new Articles of Association authorize the Management Board, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to increase the Company"s share capital in the next five years by a maximum of €2.47 million, i.e., by a maximum of 10%, through the issuance of new shares. Furthermore, the Extraordinary General Meeting confirmed the mandates of the Supervisory Board members with an approval rate of 99.6%.

The detailed voting results can be found at www.stabilus.com/investors/gm.

Dr. Stephan Kessel, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Stabilus SE, said: “We are pleased with the strong shareholder approval for the relocation and the new Articles of Association. The relocation of the registered office will lead to a simplification of the Group’s structures and thus to a reduction in complexity, which at the same time will result in cost savings and efficiency gains. In the future, both the registered office and the stock exchange listing of Stabilus SE will be in Germany.”

About Stabilus

Stabilus is one of the world"s leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries such as mobility, healthcare, leisure, furniture, energy, construction, industrial machinery and automation. Based on more than eight decades of experience, Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, improve or automate opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting operations. The damping and vibration isolation technologies developed by Stabilus can be individually tailored to the needs of customers and offer protection against shocks, vibrations and noise. Headquartered in Koblenz, Germany, the group has an international network of production facilities in eleven countries with more than six thousand employees worldwide and reported revenue of €937.7 million in the 2021 fiscal year. Additionally, the Group maintains regional offices and relations to sales partners in over fifty countries in Europe, North, Central and South America, and in Asia Pacific. Stabilus S.A. is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and included in the SDAX index.

Important Notice

This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here.