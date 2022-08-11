





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Marcus Antonius

Nachname(n):

Wassenberg



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG





b) LEI

529900ZM98OISTG16932



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007314007





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

1.7287 EUR





47859.06 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

1.7287 EUR





47859.06 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.08.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



