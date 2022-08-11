DGAP-DD: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG deutsch

2022. augusztus 11., csütörtök, 15:36















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








11.08.2022 / 15:34




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Marcus Antonius
Nachname(n): Wassenberg

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG


b) LEI

529900ZM98OISTG16932 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE0007314007


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
1.7287 EUR 47859.06 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
1.7287 EUR 47859.06 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.08.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















11.08.2022 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG

Kurfürsten-Anlage 52–60

69115 Heidelberg

Deutschland
Internet: www.heidelberg.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77395  11.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1418981&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum