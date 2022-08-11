DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results





DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: H1 2022 results significantly better than expected





11-Aug-2022 / 16:50 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





H1 2022 results significantly better than expected





Frankfurt am Main, 11 August 2022 – Deutsche Familienversicherung has planned a slightly positive consolidated pre-tax result for 2022. The first quarter of the year developed better than expected, as did the second quarter. The company achieved a pre-tax consolidated result of €1.9 million in H1 2022 (2021: €-1.0 million). Premium income, including the reinsurance component, grew by 36% in total. This shows that the company continues to achieve significantly above-average growth while at the same time continuing its profit development in 2022.





The main drivers for the more positive development are the continued successful implementation of measures to reduce operating expenses (opex) and a continuously stable income from capital investments. The use of effects of scale also makes it possible to increase efficiency in the company, which has a positive effect on the result.

Your Contact

Lutz Kiesewetter

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

Tel.:+49 69 74 30 46 396

E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de

About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG

DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company"s goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.

www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de