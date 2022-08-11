DGAP-Adhoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG: H1 2022 results significantly better than expected
2022. augusztus 11., csütörtök, 16:50
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results
H1 2022 results significantly better than expected
Frankfurt am Main, 11 August 2022 – Deutsche Familienversicherung has planned a slightly positive consolidated pre-tax result for 2022. The first quarter of the year developed better than expected, as did the second quarter. The company achieved a pre-tax consolidated result of €1.9 million in H1 2022 (2021: €-1.0 million). Premium income, including the reinsurance component, grew by 36% in total. This shows that the company continues to achieve significantly above-average growth while at the same time continuing its profit development in 2022.
Your Contact
Lutz Kiesewetter
Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
Tel.:+49 69 74 30 46 396
E-Mail: Lutz.Kiesewetter@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
About DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG (ISIN DE000A2NBVD5) is a fast-growing InsurTech company. As a digital insurance company, DFV covers the entire value chain with its own products. The company"s goal is to offer insurance products that people really need and understand immediately ("Simple. Sensible."). DFV offers its customers multiple award-winning supplementary health insurance (dental, health, supplementary long-term care insurance) as well as accident and property insurance. Based on the state-of-the-art and scalable IT system developed in-house, the company is setting new standards in the insurance industry with digital product designs throughout as well as the option of taking out policies via digital voice assistants.
www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
|Reuterweg 47
|60323 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|069 74 30 46 396
|Fax:
|069 74 30 46 46
|E-mail:
|presse@deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-familienversicherung.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBVD5
|WKN:
|A2NBVD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1419015
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1419015 11-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
