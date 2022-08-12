DGAP-Ad-hoc: ZEAL Network SE / Schlagwort(e): Rechtssache





ZEAL Network SE: Tochtergesellschaft myLotto24 erreicht rechtskräftige Aufhebung von Umsatzsteuerfestsetzung





12.08.2022 / 09:45 CET/CEST





Veröffentlichung einer Insiderinformation nach Artikel 17 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.





Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





(Hamburg, 12. August 2022) Die myLotto24 Limited, London, Vereinigtes Königreich, eine 100%-ige Tochtergesellschaft der ZEAL Network SE, hat im Revisionsverfahren vor dem Bundesfinanzhof wegen der Festsetzung von Umsatzsteuer in Bezug auf ihr früheres Zweitlotteriegeschäft obsiegt. Der Bundesfinanzhof hat die Revision des Finanzamts Hannover-Nord gegen die Entscheidung des Finanzgerichts Hannover vom November 2019 rechtskräftig zurückgewiesen. Die schriftliche Urteilsbegründung liegt der myLotto24 Limited noch nicht vor.





Mit der Rückzahlung der von der myLotto24 Limited geleisteten Abschlagzahlung von rund 54 Mio. Euro zuzüglich Zinsen von rund 1,8 Mio. Euro durch das Finanzamt ist in den nächsten Wochen zu rechnen.





Die Zahlungen werden keine Auswirkungen auf die Gewinn- und Verlustrechnung von ZEAL haben, da die entsprechende Forderung bereits als sonstiger Vermögenswert angesetzt war.





Infolge des erfolgreichen Abschlusses des Steuerrechtsstreits wird ZEAL nunmehr zusätzliche freie Liquidität von rund 56 Mio. Euro zur Verfügung stehen. Wir werden prüfen, inwieweit ein Einsatz dieser Mittel in den nächsten Jahren für operative Zwecke, einschließlich des Geschäftsausbaus, sinnvoll ist. Darüber hinaus ist auch eine Auskehrung an die Aktionäre in Form von Dividenden oder im Wege eines Aktienrückkaufprogramms möglich. Solche Maßnahmen würden gesondert angekündigt werden.



Kontakt:



Frank Hoffmann



Senior Investor Relations Manager



T: +49 (0)40 809036042





frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de