12.08.2022 / 13:34









1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

H.T.P. Investments 1 B.V.



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Willem Paulus

Last name(s):

de Pundert

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Knaus Tabbert AG





b) LEI

391200V57NOSGK8UVW09



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2YN504





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

32.50 EUR





3462712.5 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

32.5000 EUR





3462712.5000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



12.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

