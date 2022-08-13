DGAP-AFR: artnet AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die artnet AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.08.2022

Ort: https://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 15.08.2022

Ort: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports














