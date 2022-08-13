DGAP-AFR: artnet AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 15, 2022

Address: https://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/quartalsberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 15, 2022

Address: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/quarterly-reports














Language: English
Company: artnet AG

Oranienstraße 164

10969 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.artnet.de





 
