DGAP-News: HelloFresh delivers second record revenue quarter in 2022
2022. augusztus 15., hétfő, 06:59
HelloFresh delivers second record revenue quarter in 2022
Company delivers continued industry-leading growth and profitability despite a challenging macroeconomic environment
Berlin, 15 August 2022 – Today, HelloFresh SE (“HelloFresh”) published its quarterly statement for the second quarter of 2022. HelloFresh reported another record quarter in terms of revenue, reaching an all-time quarterly high of approx. €1.96 billion, corresponding to a year-on-year growth of 16% on a constant currency basis. With 8.0 million active customers in the second quarter of 2022, HelloFresh’s active customer base grew by 4.1% year-on-year despite a higher than usual travel activity.
“HelloFresh has seen a strong first half of the year, defying all current e-commerce trends. Even though we’ve been facing a number of macroeconomic challenges, our teams have been able to continue to make significant progress across a number of dimensions. These include progressing investments in production sites and automation, improving productivity across our distribution centers and improving the customer experience by adding more choice, more flexibility and an overall better service”, says Dominik Richter, CEO and co-founder of HelloFresh. “Most importantly, we’ve been largely mitigating inflation effects without passing on the higher costs in full to our customers. Our product offering continues to come at an attractive and competitive pricing and brings additional benefits to our customers, such as having fresh food delivered to their homes, reducing food waste and taking away the hassle of having to think about what to shop and cook.”
In Q2 2022 HelloFresh meaningfully expanded the average order value by 11% year-on-year (on a constant currency basis). HelloFresh also maintained its contribution margin at 25.6% (Q2 2021: 25.9%) by successfully managing inflationary cost pressures in ingredient prices and fulfillment. The adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2022 reached €145.9 million (Q2 2021: €157.8 million) and reflects the underlying strength of the business despite a challenging macro environment.
Key Performance Indicators
Group
USA
International
Results of Operations
Group
USA
International
*Excluding share-based compensation (SBC) expenses
About HelloFresh
HelloFresh SE is a global food solutions group and the world"s leading meal kit company. The HelloFresh Group consists of six brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. The company was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Japan. In Q2 2022 HelloFresh delivered almost 270 million meals and reached 8.0 million active customers. HelloFresh went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and has been traded on the DAX (German Stock Market Index) since September 2021. HelloFresh has offices in New York, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan and Tokyo.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HelloFresh SE
|Prinzenstraße 89
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@hellofresh.com
|Internet:
|www.hellofreshgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A161408
|WKN:
|A16140
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1420075
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1420075 15.08.2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]