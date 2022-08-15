DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

DGAP Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung: Deutsche Post AG


/ Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission






Deutsche Post AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation








15.08.2022 / 10:11



Veröffentlichung einer Zulassungsfolgepflichtmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




 Bekanntgabe gemäß Art 5 Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 i.V.m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und 3 der Del. VO (EU) 2016/1052 der Kommission



Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm
15. August 2022



Deutsche Post AG, Bonn, Deutschland



WKN: 555200



ISIN: DE0005552004



 



Im Zeitraum vom 8. August 2022 bis einschließlich 12. August 2022 wurden insgesamt 140.397 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der Deutsche Post AG auf XETRA erworben.



Dabei wurden jeweils folgende Stückzahlen zurückgekauft:































Datum zurückgekaufte Aktien (Stück) Durchschnittspreis (€) Kurswert Gesamt (€)
08.08.2022 4 41,0250 164,10
09.08.2022 54 39,8663 2.152,78
10.08.2022 84.566 39,8103 3.366.597,83
11.08.2022 11.605 40,5204 470.239,24
12.08.2022 44.168 40,1256 1.772.267,50
 

Gesamt		 140.397 39,9682 5.611.421,45

Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmens-webseite veröffentlicht (https://www.dpdhl.com/de/investoren/aktie/aktienrueckkauf.html).



Das Gesamtvolumen der im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes im Zeitraum vom

08. April 2022 bis einschließlich 12. August 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf  12.343.388 Stück.



Kontakt:



Martin Ziegenbalg

EVP Investor Relations

Tel. +49 (0) 228 63000



Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Post AG

Charles-de-Gaulle-Straße 20

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.dpdhl.com





 
