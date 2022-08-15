DGAP-DD: JENOPTIK AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Traeger

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

JENOPTIK AG


b) LEI

529900P34GDHGXK6VB37 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2NB601


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)

















Price(s) Volume(s)
24.4013 EUR 200822.70 EUR
24.3828 EUR 97531.20 EUR
24.495 EUR 67851.15 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
24.41367 EUR 366205.05 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

11/08/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Germany
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
