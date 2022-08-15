DGAP-DD: JENOPTIK AG deutsch

15.08.2022 / 10:28




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name






Titel: Dr.
Vorname: Stefan
Nachname(n): Traeger

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

JENOPTIK AG


b) LEI

529900P34GDHGXK6VB37 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A2NB601


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen

















Preis(e) Volumen
24.4013 EUR 200822.70 EUR
24.3828 EUR 97531.20 EUR
24.495 EUR 67851.15 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
24.41367 EUR 366205.05 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.08.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















15.08.2022













Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: JENOPTIK AG

Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1

07743 Jena

Deutschland
Internet: www.jenoptik.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung



77447  15.08.2022 



