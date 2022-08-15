





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















15.08.2022 / 10:28









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:

Dr.

Vorname:

Stefan

Nachname(n):

Traeger



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

JENOPTIK AG





b) LEI

529900P34GDHGXK6VB37



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A2NB601





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

24.4013 EUR





200822.70 EUR



24.3828 EUR





97531.20 EUR



24.495 EUR





67851.15 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

24.41367 EUR





366205.05 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

11.08.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



