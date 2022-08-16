DGAP-CMS: Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information

2022. augusztus 15., hétfő, 15:00







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Healthineers AG


/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Share buyback – 7th Interim Reporting






Siemens Healthineers AG: Release of a capital market information








15.08.2022 / 15:00



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2, para. 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Share buyback – 7th Interim Reporting



In the time period from and including 08 August 2022 until and including 12 August 2022, a number of 206,949 shares of Siemens Healthineers AG were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Healthineers AG; on 27 June 2022, Siemens Healthineers AG disclosed pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 the start of the share buyback on 29 June 2022.



Shares were bought back as follows:






















Day of purchase Aggregated volume of shares Weighted average price (EUR)1
08/08/2022 5,074 51.9174
08/09/2022 150,048 50.9693
08/10/2022 51,827 50.4255
08/11/2022 0 0
08/12/2022 0 0


 



The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of Siemens Healthineers AG (https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/investor-relations/share).



The total volume of shares which were bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from and including 29 June 2022 until and including 12 August 2022 amounts to 2,090,355 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Healthineers AG is carried out by a credit institution that has been commissioned by Siemens Healthineers AG; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).



 



Munich, 15 August 2022



Siemens Healthineers AG



The Managing Board



______________________________



1Excluding incidental acquisition costs, rounded to four decimal places according to commercial practice.
















15.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Healthineers AG

Henkestr. 127

91052 Erlangen

Germany
Internet: https://www.siemens-healthineers.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1420465  15.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420465&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum