15.08.2022



Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares – 28th Interim announcement



Göppingen – 15 August 2022 – In the period from 08 August 2022 up to and including 12 August 2022, a number of 523,222 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:





















Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price

(€)
08 August 2022 103,416 10.61850
09 August 2022 125,652 10.88890
10 August 2022 85,419 10.85120
11 August 2022 99,348 11.04130
12 August 2022 109,387 11.05220

 



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.



The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 12 August 2022 amounts to a number of 20,153,668 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:



Michael Lönne



TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7161 97200 81



E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com


















Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
