DGAP-AFR: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. augusztus 16., kedd, 07:52







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Landesbank Baden-Württemberg: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








16.08.2022 / 07:52 CET/CEST



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Landesbank Baden-Württemberg hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 24, 2022

Address: http://www.lbbw.de/halbjahresfinanzbericht2022


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 24, 2022

Address: http://www.lbbw.de/halfyearlyreport2022














16.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Landesbank Baden-Württemberg

Am Hauptbahnhof 2

70173 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.lbbw.de


Informationen zu weiteren Finanzinstrumenten entnehmen Sie bitte den folgenden Webseiten:

1. Deutsche Website:
www.LBBW.de/Investor Relations/IR-Meldungen
Zugehöriger Link:
https://www.lbbw.de/konzern/news-and-service/investor-relations/ir-meldungen_7u12dygor_d.html

2. Englische Website:
www.LBBW.com/Investor Relations/IR Reports
Zugehöriger Link:
https://www.lbbw.de/group/news-and-service/investor-relations/ir-reports_7u12dygor_e.html



 
End of News DGAP News Service




1420781  16.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1420781&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum