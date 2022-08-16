SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 2nd interim notification

Walldorf, August 16, 2022

In the time period from August 8, 2022 until and including August 12, 2022, a number of 493,510 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.





The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares

Daily weighted average price (€)

Aggregated volume (€)*

2022-08-08

80,000

93.13

7,450,715.44

2022-08-09

140,000

91.82

12,855,101.42

2022-08-10

80,000

92.18

7,374,432.16

2022-08-11

105,000

93.02

9,767,562.74

2022-08-12

88,510

92.94

8,226,291.29

Total

493,510

92.62

45,674,103.05







* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 12, 2022 amounts to 983,510 shares.





SAP SE

The Executive Board