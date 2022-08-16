DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
2022. augusztus 16., kedd, 10:08
SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) und Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014
Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm – 2. Zwischenmeldung
Walldorf, den 16. August 2022
Im Zeitraum 8. August 2022 bis einschließlich zum 12. August 2022 wurden insgesamt 493.510 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der SAP SE auf XETRA erworben.
Dabei wurden täglich jeweils insgesamt folgende Stückzahlen zu den folgenden Durchschnittskursen und in folgenden aggregierten Volumina zurückgekauft:
* Ohne Erwerbsnebenkosten.
Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht unter https://www.sap.com/investors/de.html (dort unter der Rubrik Aktie/Aktienrückkäufe).
Das Gesamtvolumen der bislang im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes bis einschließlich zum 12. August 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 983.510 Stück.
SAP SE
Der Vorstand
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|SAP SE
|Dietmar-Hopp-Allee 16
|69190 Walldorf
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.sap.com
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1421507 16.08.2022
