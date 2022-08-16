DGAP-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

2022. augusztus 16., kedd, 10:33







DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft


/ Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 Share buyback – 39th Interim Reporting






Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information








16.08.2022 / 10:33



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



 



 



Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014



Share buyback – 39th Interim Reporting



 



In the time period from 8 August 2022 until and including 14 August 2022, a number of 493,350 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.



 



Shares were bought back as follows:



 





















Day of purchase Aggregated volume in shares Weighted average price
08/08/2022 99,866 109.65998
09/08/2022 168,035 107.44983
10/08/2022 80,374 107.68537
11/08/2022 73,539 108.91218
12/08/2022 71,536 111.84146

 



 



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).



 



The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 14 August 2022 amounts to 10,286,303 shares.



 



The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



 



Munich, 16 August 2022



 



Siemens Aktiengesellschaft



The Managing Board
















16.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.siemens.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1421517  16.08.2022 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421517&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum