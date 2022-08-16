Disclosure according to art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014

Share buyback – 39th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 8 August 2022 until and including 14 August 2022, a number of 493,350 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; on 15 November 2021, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft disclosed pursuant to art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of the Regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 and art. 2 para. 1 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) no. 2016/1052 the begin of the share buyback on 15 November 2021.

Shares were bought back as follows:

Day of purchase

Aggregated volume in shares

Weighted average price

08/08/2022

99,866

109.65998

09/08/2022

168,035

107.44983

10/08/2022

80,374

107.68537

11/08/2022

73,539

108.91218

12/08/2022

71,536

111.84146



The transactions in a detailed form are published on the website of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (www.siemens.com/sharebuyback-2021-2026).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back within the framework of the share buyback in the time period from 15 November 2021 until and including 14 August 2022 amounts to 10,286,303 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft is carried out by a bank that has been commissioned by Siemens Aktiengesellschaft; the shares are repurchased exclusively on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Munich, 16 August 2022

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

The Managing Board