Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








16.08.2022 / 12:41 CET/CEST




1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Kirstin
Nachname(n): Homburg-Kleinkauf

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status








Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:
Titel:
Vorname: Uwe
Nachname(n): Kleinkauf
Position: Aufsichtsrat



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Aktie
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf


c) Preis(e) und Volumen






















Preis(e) Volumen
58.5000 EUR 292500.00 EUR
58.3999 EUR 286977.11 EUR
58.0214 EUR 290107.00 EUR
58.5000 EUR 292500.00 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
58.3551 EUR 1162084.1100 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

12.08.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT















Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
