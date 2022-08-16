





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Kirstin

Nachname(n):

Homburg-Kleinkauf



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Person steht in enger Beziehung zu:

Titel:



Vorname:

Uwe

Nachname(n):

Kleinkauf

Position:

Aufsichtsrat







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG





b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE000A0DJ6J9





b) Art des Geschäfts

Verkauf





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

58.5000 EUR





292500.00 EUR



58.3999 EUR





286977.11 EUR



58.0214 EUR





290107.00 EUR



58.5000 EUR





292500.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

58.3551 EUR





1162084.1100 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

12.08.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Name:

Tradegate

MIC:

TGAT



