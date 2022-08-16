DGAP-DD: SMA Solar Technology AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Kirstin
Last name(s): Homburg-Kleinkauf

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Kleinkauf
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

SMA Solar Technology AG


b) LEI

529900Q6JQHI8X451Q21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0DJ6J9


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






















Price(s) Volume(s)
58.5000 EUR 292500.00 EUR
58.3999 EUR 286977.11 EUR
58.0214 EUR 290107.00 EUR
58.5000 EUR 292500.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
58.3551 EUR 1162084.1100 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

12/08/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT















Language: English
Company: SMA Solar Technology AG

Sonnenallee 1

34266 Niestetal

Germany
Internet: http://www.sma.de





 
