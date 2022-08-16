DGAP-DD: Westwing Group SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them








16.08.2022 / 13:56 CET/CEST




1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Sebastian
Last name(s): Säuberlich

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Westwing Group SE


b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2N4H07


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
7.40 EUR 7030.00 EUR
7.40 EUR 2960.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
7.40 EUR 9990.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

12/08/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR















Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE

Moosacher Straße 88

80809 Munich

Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com





 
