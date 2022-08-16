





















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Andreas

Last name(s):

Hoerning



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Westwing Group SE





b) LEI

529900BN8B4KAHILIX84



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A2N4H07





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.425 EUR





31185.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

7.425 EUR





31185.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

12/08/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Tradegate Exchange

MIC:

XGAT



