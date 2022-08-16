





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer

Name:

Nordex SE

Street:

Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50

Postal code:

18059

City:

Rostock

Germany

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI):

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76



2. Reason for notification

X

Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights



Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Legal entity: UBS Group AG

City of registered office, country: Zurich, Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

11 Aug 2022



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG

New

3.01 %

0.79 %

3.80 %

211,946,227

Previous notification

2.74 %

0.77 %

3.52 %

/



7. Details on total positions



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

Absolute

In %



Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000A0D6554

0

6,371,877

0.00 %

3.01 %

Total

6,371,877

3.01 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall lent shares



At any time

1,477,869

0.70 %

Right of use over shares



At any time

92,136

0.04 %

Long Call Option

16/09/2022



53,657

0.03 %





Total

1,623,662

0.77 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Swaps on Baskets

19/01/2023



Cash

56,030

0.03 %







Total

56,030

0.03 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%

-

%

%

%

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

%

%

%

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Securities LLC

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)





Date of general meeting:



Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights

Proportion of instruments

Total of both

%

%

%



10. Other explanatory remarks:







Date

16 Aug 2022



