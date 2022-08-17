



IuteCredit reports unaudited 6M 2022 results on 24 August 2022



Invitation to earnings webcast/call on 26 August 2022



Tallinn, Estonia, 17 August 2022. IuteCredit Europe (“ICE”), a leading European personal finance group, cordially invites investors and analysts to an earnings webcast/call with the Management Board on 26 August 2022, 10.00 CEST, following the publication of its unaudited 6M 2022 results on 24 August 2022.



Earnings Call:

CEO Tarmo Sild and CFO Kristel Kurvits will comment on the unaudited results by means of a webcast presentation. The webcast/call will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate in the webcast/call at:

IuteCredit Europe – Earnings Call 6M 2022.

The corresponding presentation will also be available on the Company"s website prior to the earnings webcast/call.



Contact:

Kristel Kurvits, Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO)



Email: investor@iutecredit.com



Phone: +372 622 9177



About IuteCredit:

IuteCredit - established in 2008 - is a leading European personal finance company. The Group is specialized in consumer credits via its 100% subsidiaries using equity and loan capital. IuteCredit serves customers currently in Moldova, Albania, North Macedonia, and Bulgaria as well as Bosnia and Herzegovina.

IuteCredit"s loan products are unsecured consumer loans with maturities between 1 month and 36 months and car-secured loans with maturities up to 60 months.

The mission of IuteCredit is to create the extraordinary experience in personal finance by exceeding customers" expectations.

www.iutecredit.com