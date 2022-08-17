DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 15/08/2022, 17:24 CET/CEST - TeamViewer AG: Publication of acquisition or disposal in respect of own shares according Sec. 40 para. 1 sent. 2 WpHG

Correction of a publication dated 15.08.2022



1. Details of issuer


TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany

2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons

holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

N/A

3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12 Aug 2022 

4. Share-position









  Share-position in % total amount of shares issued
Resulting situation 3.002 % 186,515,856
Previous publication 0.81 % /

5. Details










absolute in %
direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)		 direct indirect (via subsidiary
or third person, Sec. 71d
para. 1 AktG)
5,598,593 N/A 3.002 % N/A %















Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
