1. Details of issuer



TeamViewer AG



Bahnhofsplatz 2



73033 Göppingen



Germany





2. Names of subsidiary undertakings or third persons



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.

N/A





3. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12 Aug 2022



4. Share-position



Share-position in %

total amount of shares issued

Resulting situation

3.002 %

186,515,856

Previous publication

0.81 %

/



5. Details

absolute

in %

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

direct

indirect (via subsidiary

or third person, Sec. 71d

para. 1 AktG)

5,598,593

N/A

3.002 %

N/A %



holding directly 3% or more shares, if different from 1.



























