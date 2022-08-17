DGAP-AFR: STADA Arzneimittel AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

STADA Arzneimittel AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022

Address: https://www.stada.com/de/finanzberichte/h1-2022.pdf


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022

Address: https://www.stada.com/financial-publications/h1-2022.pdf














Language: English
Company: STADA Arzneimittel AG

Stadastraße 2-18

61118 Bad Vilbel

Germany
Internet: www.stada.de





 
