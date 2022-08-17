DGAP-AFR: NFON AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. augusztus 17., szerda, 15:26







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: NFON AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






NFON AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








17.08.2022 / 15:26 CET/CEST



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die NFON AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.08.2022

Ort: https://corporate.nfon.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 18.08.2022

Ort: https://corporate.nfon.com/en/investor-relations/reports














17.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: NFON AG

Machtlfinger Straße 7

81379 München

Deutschland
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1422705  17.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422705&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum