1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Thorsten

Nachname(n):

Langheim



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG





b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Derivat

ISIN:

DE000SH87DW7





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf von 180.000 Call-Optionen auf Aktien der Deutschen Telekom AG mit Verfallsdatum 21.06.2024 und einem Ausübungskurs (Basispreis) von EUR 24,00.







c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

0.052 EUR





9360 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

0.052 EUR





9360 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

17.08.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



