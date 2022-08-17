DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Derivative
ISIN: DE000TT73VE0


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of 75,000 call options on shares in Deutsche Telekom AG with expiry date June 19,2024 and a strike price (base price) of EUR 20.00.


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
0.14 EUR 10500 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
0.14 EUR 10500 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

17/08/2022; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue















Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
