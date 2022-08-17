DGAP-DD: Deutsche Telekom AG deutsch

2022. augusztus 17., szerda, 18:06















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen








17.08.2022 / 18:03 CET/CEST




Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





















1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen



a) Name





Titel:
Vorname: Thorsten
Nachname(n): Langheim

2. Grund der Meldung



a) Position / Status


Position: Vorstand



b) Erstmeldung

3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht



a) Name

Deutsche Telekom AG


b) LEI

549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften



a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung




Art: Derivat
ISIN: DE000TR9SUC4


b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf von 2.000 Call-Optionen auf Aktien der Deutschen Telekom AG mit Verfallsdatum 18.12.2024 und einem Ausübungskurs (Basispreis) von EUR 14,00.




c) Preis(e) und Volumen







Preis(e) Volumen
5.47 EUR 10940 EUR


d) Aggregierte Informationen







Preis Aggregiertes Volumen
5.47 EUR 10940 EUR


e) Datum des Geschäfts

17.08.2022; UTC+2


f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes















17.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Deutsche Telekom AG

Friedrich Ebert Allee 140

53113 Bonn

Deutschland
Internet: www.telekom.com





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service



77521  17.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1422791&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum