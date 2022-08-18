DGAP-AFR: Fabasoft AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 26, 2022

Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/finanzberichte


Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 26, 2022

Address: https://www.fabasoft.com/financial_reports














Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG

Honauerstraße 4

4020 Linz

Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com





 
