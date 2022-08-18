DGAP-AFR: Berlin Hyp AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

Hiermit gibt die Berlin Hyp AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Jahresfinanzbericht


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.09.2022

Ort: https://www.berlinhyp.de/de/media/newsroom/finanzberichte


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.09.2022

Ort: https://www.berlinhyp.de/en/media/newsroom/financial-reports














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Berlin Hyp AG

Budapester Straße 1

10787 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.berlinhyp.de





 
