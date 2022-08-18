





Berlin Hyp AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Annual financial report





Language: German



Date of disclosure: September 29, 2022



Address:





Language: English



Date of disclosure: September 29, 2022



Address:

