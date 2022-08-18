DGAP-AFR: Landesbank Berlin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2022. augusztus 18., csütörtök, 10:43







DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Landesbank Berlin AG


/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements






Landesbank Berlin AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]








18.08.2022 / 10:43 CET/CEST



Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Landesbank Berlin AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Financial report (half-year/Q2)


Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 25, 2022

Address: https://www.lbb.de/landesbank/de/10_Veroeffentlichungen/10_finanzberichte/015_LBB/Zwischenberichte/index.html














18.08.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Landesbank Berlin AG

Alexanderplatz 2

10178 Berlin

Germany
Internet: www.lbb.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1423297  18.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1423297&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum