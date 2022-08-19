



annual press conference – preliminary results fiscal year 2021/2022

















19.08.2022 / 09:30









The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2021/2022 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website https://tv.bvb.de as well as http://aktie.bvb.de.





Dortmund, August 19th, 2022





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Contact:



Dr. Robin Steden



