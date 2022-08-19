DGAP-News: annual press conference – preliminary results fiscal year 2021/2022

annual press conference – preliminary results fiscal year 2021/2022








The annual press conference of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA regarding the preliminary results for the financial year 2021/2022 will take place in Dortmund today on 11:00 CET. The conference can be followed real-time via LIVE-Stream hosted at our IR website https://tv.bvb.de as well as http://aktie.bvb.de.


Dortmund, August 19th, 2022


Language: English
Company: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Germany
Phone: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
