Bilanzpressekonferenz – Vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022








Am heutigen Freitag um 11:00h findet die Bilanzpressekonferenz der Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA zu den vorläufigen Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2021/2022 in Dortmund, statt. Die Konferenz kann unter https://tv.bvb.de sowie http://aktie.bvb.de im LIVE-Stream mitverfolgt werden.


Dortmund, den 19. August 2022


Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Kontakt:

Dr. Robin Steden

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA

Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209

44137 Dortmund

Deutschland
Telefon: 0231/ 90 20 - 2746
Fax: 0231/ 90 20 - 852746
E-Mail: aktie@bvb.de
Internet: www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
ISIN: DE0005493092
WKN: 549309
Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
