DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund meldet vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022
2022. augusztus 19., péntek, 11:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Schlagwort(e): Jahresergebnis/Vorläufiges Ergebnis
Im dritten, durch die Covid-19-Pandemie belasteten Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 erwirtschaftete Borussia Dortmund eine um EUR 98,3 Mio. verbesserte Bruttokonzerngesamtleistung in Höhe von EUR 456,9 und einen um EUR 17,4 Mio. erhöhten Konzernumsatz in Höhe von EUR 351,6. Das Konzernergebnis verbesserte sich im Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 um EUR 37,7 Mio. auf EUR -35,1 Mio.
Kontakt:
Dr. Robin Steden
Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations
Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:
Die Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA wird zu den vorläufigen Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 am heutigen Tage um 11:00h in Dortmund eine Bilanzpressekonferenz veranstalten, die via LIVE-Streaming unter http://aktie.bvb.de mit verfolgt werden kann.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-Mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1424023
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1424023 19.08.2022 CET/CEST
