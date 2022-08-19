

Im dritten, durch die Covid-19-Pandemie belasteten Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 erwirtschaftete Borussia Dortmund eine um EUR 98,3 Mio. verbesserte Bruttokonzerngesamtleistung in Höhe von EUR 456,9 und einen um EUR 17,4 Mio. erhöhten Konzernumsatz in Höhe von EUR 351,6. Das Konzernergebnis verbesserte sich im Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 um EUR 37,7 Mio. auf EUR -35,1 Mio.





Borussia Dortmund erwirtschaftete im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 (01.07.2021 – 30.06.2022) Umsatzerlöse in Höhe von EUR 351,6 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 334,2 Mio.). Die Bruttokonzerngesamtleistung (Umsatzerlöse zuzüglich realisierter Brutto-Transferentgelte) betrug EUR 456,9 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 358,6 Mio.).





Das Konzernergebnis betrug im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr EUR -35,1 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR -72,8 Mio.). Das Konzernergebnis weicht aufgrund werterhellender Tatsachen nach dem Bilanzstichtag, infolgedessen Spielerwerte einer Neubewertung unterzogen wurden, von der am 02.06.2022 veröffentlichten Ergebnisprognose in Höhe von EUR -25,0 bis -29,0 Mio. ab.





Das Konzernergebnis vor Steuern (EBT) belief sich auf EUR -33,4 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR -73,2 Mio.), das operative Konzernergebnis vor Zinsen, Steuern und Abschreibungen (EBITDA) auf EUR 80,8 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 39,0 Mio.).





Die Konzernumsatzerlöse betrugen EUR 351,6 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 334,2 Mio.). Diese betreffen mit EUR 22,7 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 0,6 Mio.) Spielbetrieb, EUR 145,1 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 186,7 Mio.) TV-Vermarktung, EUR 126,1 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 106,6 Mio.) Werbung, EUR 26,0 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 7,7 Mio.) Conference, Catering, Sonstige sowie EUR 31,8 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 32,6 Mio.) Merchandising.





Das Ergebnis aus Transfergeschäften, das sich aus den realisierten Brutto-Transferentgelten abzüglich der Restbuchwerte sowie entstandener Transferkosten zusammensetzt, belief sich auf EUR 61,9 Mio. (Vorjahr EUR 15,4 Mio.).





Die Personalaufwendungen im Konzern erhöhten sich im abgelaufenen Geschäftsjahr von EUR 215,7 Mio. um EUR 15,5 Mio. auf EUR 231,2 Mio. Die Abschreibungen im Konzern reduzierten sich von EUR 111,0 Mio. um EUR 1,1 Mio. auf EUR 109,9 Mio. Die sonstigen betrieblichen Aufwendungen des Konzerns stiegen zum Vorjahr von EUR 85,8 Mio. um EUR 16,6 Mio. auf EUR 102,4 Mio.





Das Konzernfinanzergebnis verschlechterte sich von EUR -1,1 Mio. um EUR 3,1 Mio. auf EUR -4,2 Mio.





Bei vorstehenden Angaben handelt es sich um nach International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) ermittelte Kennzahlen des Konzernabschlusses von Borussia Dortmund.





Im Einzelabschluss der KGaA nach handelsrechtlichen Vorschriften weist die Gesellschaft einen Jahresfehlbetrag in Höhe von EUR -35,4 Mio. aus. Angesichts der vorstehenden Ergebnislage kann der Hauptversammlung die Ausschüttung einer Dividende nicht vorgeschlagen werden.





Dortmund, den 19. August 2022





Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH





Kontakt:



Dr. Robin Steden



Syndikusrechtsanwalt / Investor Relations

Informationen und Erläuterungen des Emittenten zu dieser Mitteilung:



Die Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA wird zu den vorläufigen Zahlen zum Geschäftsjahr 2021/2022 am heutigen Tage um 11:00h in Dortmund eine Bilanzpressekonferenz veranstalten, die via LIVE-Streaming unter http://aktie.bvb.de mit verfolgt werden kann.









