DGAP-Adhoc: Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2021/2022 financial year
2022. augusztus 19., péntek, 11:00
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results
In financial year 2021/2022, the third financial year weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Borussia Dortmund increased its consolidated total operating proceeds by EUR 98.3 million to EUR 456.9 million and consolidated revenue by EUR 17.4 million to EUR 351.6 million. Borussia Dortmund narrowed its consolidated net loss by EUR 37.7 million to EUR 35.1 million in financial year 2021/2022.
Dr. Robin Steden
Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
At 11:00 a.m. today in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference on the preliminary figures for the 2021/2022 financial year, which can be followed via live-stream at http://aktie.bvb.de.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Rheinlanddamm 207 - 209
|44137 Dortmund
|Germany
|Phone:
|0231/ 90 20 - 2746
|Fax:
|0231/ 90 20 - 852746
|E-mail:
|aktie@bvb.de
|Internet:
|www.bvb.de/aktie // www.aktie.bvb.de
|ISIN:
|DE0005493092
|WKN:
|549309
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1424023
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1424023 19-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]