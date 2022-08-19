

Borussia Dortmund publishes preliminary figures for the 2021/2022 financial year





In financial year 2021/2022, the third financial year weighed down by the COVID-19 pandemic, Borussia Dortmund increased its consolidated total operating proceeds by EUR 98.3 million to EUR 456.9 million and consolidated revenue by EUR 17.4 million to EUR 351.6 million. Borussia Dortmund narrowed its consolidated net loss by EUR 37.7 million to EUR 35.1 million in financial year 2021/2022.





In the 2021/2022 financial year (1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022), Borussia Dortmund generated revenue of EUR 351.6 million (previous year: EUR 334.2 million). Consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) amounted to EUR 456.9 million (previous year: EUR 358.6 million).





In the financial year ended, the consolidated net loss amounted to EUR 35.1 million (previous year: loss of EUR 72.8 million). Due to adjusting events after the end of the reporting period, which led to a remeasurement of player registrations, the consolidated net loss deviates from the guidance published on 2 June 2022, which had forecast a consolidated net loss of between EUR 25.0 million and EUR 29.0 million.





Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR -33.4 million (previous year: EUR -73.2 million); consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 80.8 million (previous year: EUR 39.0 million).





Consolidated revenue amounted to EUR 351.6 million (previous year: EUR 334.2 million), of which EUR 22.7 million (previous year: EUR 0.6 million) in income from match operations, EUR 145.1 million (previous year: EUR 186.7 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 126.1 million (previous year: EUR 106.6 million) in advertising income, EUR 26.0 million (previous year: EUR 7.7 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income, and EUR 31.8 million (previous year: EUR 32.6 million) in merchandising income.





Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 61.9 million (previous year: EUR 15.4 million).





The Group"s personnel expenses increased by EUR 15.5 million from EUR 215.7 million to EUR 231.2 million in the financial year ended. Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs within the Group declined by EUR 1.1 million from EUR 111.0 million to EUR 109.9 million. The Group"s other operating expenses were up EUR 16.6 million year on year from EUR 85.8 million to EUR 102.4 million.





The consolidated financial result declined by EUR 3.1 million from EUR -1.1 million to EUR -4.2 million.





The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).





In the separate financial statements of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA prepared in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB), the Company reported a net loss for the year of EUR 35.4 million. In the light of this earnings situation, it is not possible to propose a dividend distribution to the Annual General Meeting.





Dortmund, 19th August 2022







Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA



Borussia Dortmund Geschäftsführungs-GmbH







Contact:

Dr. Robin Steden



Inhouse Counsel / Investor Relations

Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:



At 11:00 a.m. today in Dortmund, Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA will hold an annual press conference on the preliminary figures for the 2021/2022 financial year, which can be followed via live-stream at http://aktie.bvb.de.











