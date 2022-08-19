DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Michael Sen to succeed Stephan Sturm as CEO of Fresenius

Michael Sen to succeed Stephan Sturm as CEO of Fresenius



Michael Sen (53) will become Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius on October 1, 2022. He was appointed unanimously by the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE today to succeed Stephan Sturm (59), who will leave the company on good terms on September 30. Michael Sen will, in addition, continue to serve as CEO of Fresenius Kabi until a successor is decided for this position.



Michael Sen has been responsible for the Fresenius Kabi business segment on the Fresenius Management Board since April 2021. Previously, he was a member of the Management Board of Siemens AG, where he was responsible for the healthcare business Siemens Healthineers and for Siemens’ energy business. From 2015 to 2017 he was Chief Financial Officer of E.ON SE.



Stephan Sturm has been a member of the Fresenius Management Board since 2005, beginning as CFO. He became CEO of Fresenius on July 1, 2016.



