DGAP-Adhoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Michael Sen to succeed Stephan Sturm as CEO of Fresenius
2022. augusztus 19., péntek, 18:33
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Michael Sen to succeed Stephan Sturm as CEO of Fresenius
Michael Sen (53) will become Chief Executive Officer of Fresenius on October 1, 2022. He was appointed unanimously by the Supervisory Board of Fresenius Management SE today to succeed Stephan Sturm (59), who will leave the company on good terms on September 30. Michael Sen will, in addition, continue to serve as CEO of Fresenius Kabi until a successor is decided for this position.
Michael Sen has been responsible for the Fresenius Kabi business segment on the Fresenius Management Board since April 2021. Previously, he was a member of the Management Board of Siemens AG, where he was responsible for the healthcare business Siemens Healthineers and for Siemens’ energy business. From 2015 to 2017 he was Chief Financial Officer of E.ON SE.
Stephan Sturm has been a member of the Fresenius Management Board since 2005, beginning as CFO. He became CEO of Fresenius on July 1, 2016.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
Bad Homburg v.d.H., August 19, 2022
----------------------------------------
Contact:
Markus Georgi
----------------------------------------
End of Note
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2485
|Fax:
|+49 (0)6172 608-2488
|E-mail:
|ir-fre@fresenius.com
|Internet:
|www.fresenius.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005785604
|WKN:
|578560
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1424637
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1424637 19-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]