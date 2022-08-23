DGAP-Adhoc: adidas AG: adidas AG leitet Wechsel des Vorstandsvorsitzes ein

adidas AG: adidas AG leitet Wechsel des Vorstandsvorsitzes ein


Der Aufsichtsrat der adidas AG gibt heute bekannt, dass er einen Wechsel des Vorstandsvorsitzes eingeleitet hat. Kasper Rorsted, Vorstandsvorsitzender der adidas AG, und der Aufsichtsrat haben sich im gegenseitigen Einvernehmen darauf geeinigt, dass Kasper Rorsted im Jahr 2023 aus seinem Amt ausscheiden wird. Die Nachfolge-Suche läuft. Kasper Rorsted wird bis zur Bestellung einer Nachfolge das Amt des Vorstandsvorsitzenden weiterführen und gemeinsam mit dem Aufsichtsrat und dem Vorstand für einen reibungslosen Übergang an der Spitze der adidas AG sorgen.



Kontakte:
 
Media Relations
Investor Relations


corporate.press@adidas.com

+49 (0) 9132 84-2352

investor.relations@adidas.com

