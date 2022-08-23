DGAP-Adhoc: adidas AG: adidas AG leitet Wechsel des Vorstandsvorsitzes ein
2022. augusztus 22., hétfő, 13:45
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Schlagwort(e): Personalie
Herzogenaurach, 22. August 2022
Der Aufsichtsrat der adidas AG gibt heute bekannt, dass er einen Wechsel des Vorstandsvorsitzes eingeleitet hat. Kasper Rorsted, Vorstandsvorsitzender der adidas AG, und der Aufsichtsrat haben sich im gegenseitigen Einvernehmen darauf geeinigt, dass Kasper Rorsted im Jahr 2023 aus seinem Amt ausscheiden wird. Die Nachfolge-Suche läuft. Kasper Rorsted wird bis zur Bestellung einer Nachfolge das Amt des Vorstandsvorsitzenden weiterführen und gemeinsam mit dem Aufsichtsrat und dem Vorstand für einen reibungslosen Übergang an der Spitze der adidas AG sorgen.
***
Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf adidas-group.com.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|adidas AG
|Adi-Dassler-Straße 1
|91074 Herzogenaurach
|Deutschland
|Telefon:
|+49 9132 84 0
|Fax:
|+49 9132 84 2241
|Internet:
|www.adidas-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWWW0, US00687A1079, US00687P1049
|WKN:
|A1EWWW, A0MNCC , 909676
|Indizes:
|DAX
|Börsen:
|Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1425415
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
1425415 22.08.2022 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK notifies on additional extension of consent solicitation process
[2022.06.30. 13:00]
-
»
Evonik Industries and Laxxon Medical see future in 3D screen printed pharmaceuticals
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
Evonik und Laxxon Medical sehen Zukunftsmarkt für 3D-Druck von Tabletten
[2022.03.08. 15:02]
-
»
"Game Changing" Technology Enables QR Code Integration with 3D Screen Printing
[2022.02.16. 17:31]
-
»
Laxxon Medical to Participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference
[2022.01.07. 16:40]
-
»
EQS-News: Focus Financial Partners Announces the Launch of Beryllus Capital in a Leading-Edge Joint Venture with the Hinduja Group
[2021.03.22. 12:45]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON und Navistar einig über Fortsetzung der Gespräche
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: TRATON SE: TRATON and Navistar agreement in principle
[2020.10.16. 18:43]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. Enters into Strategic Partnership with U.S.-Israeli Cannabis Innovation Lab
[2020.07.22. 15:00]
-
»
EQS-News: International Cannabis Company Kaya Holdings, Inc. and Greek Joint Venture Partner to Launch "Cannamo(TM)" Brand of CBD Pet Products
[2020.07.08. 17:15]