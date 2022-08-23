DGAP-Adhoc: adidas AG: adidas AG initiates CEO transition
DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Herzogenaurach, August 22, 2022
adidas AG’s Supervisory Board announces today that it has initiated a CEO transition. Kasper Rorsted, CEO of adidas, and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed upon that Kasper Rorsted will hand over the CEO position during the course of 2023. The search for a succession has started. Kasper Rorsted will remain CEO until a successor has been appointed. Jointly with the Supervisory Board and the Management Board he will ensure a smooth transition at the helm of the company.
For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.
