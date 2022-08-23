DGAP-Ad-hoc: adidas AG / Key word(s): Personnel





adidas AG: adidas AG initiates CEO transition





22-Aug-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Herzogenaurach, August 22, 2022



AD-HOC: adidas AG initiates CEO transition

adidas AG’s Supervisory Board announces today that it has initiated a CEO transition. Kasper Rorsted, CEO of adidas, and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed upon that Kasper Rorsted will hand over the CEO position during the course of 2023. The search for a succession has started. Kasper Rorsted will remain CEO until a successor has been appointed. Jointly with the Supervisory Board and the Management Board he will ensure a smooth transition at the helm of the company.

***

Contacts:



Media Relations

Investor Relations





corporate.press@adidas.com



+49 (0) 9132 84-2352



investor.relations@adidas.com



+49 (0) 9132 84-2920









For more information, please visit adidas-group.com.