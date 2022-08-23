DGAP-Adhoc: adidas AG: adidas AG initiates CEO transition

adidas AG: adidas AG initiates CEO transition


22-Aug-2022 / 13:45 CET/CEST


Herzogenaurach, August 22, 2022




AD-HOC: adidas AG initiates CEO transition  



adidas AG’s Supervisory Board announces today that it has initiated a CEO transition. Kasper Rorsted, CEO of adidas, and the Supervisory Board have mutually agreed upon that Kasper Rorsted will hand over the CEO position during the course of 2023. The search for a succession has started. Kasper Rorsted will remain CEO until a successor has been appointed. Jointly with the Supervisory Board and the Management Board he will ensure a smooth transition at the helm of the company.



Contacts:
 
Media Relations
Investor Relations


corporate.press@adidas.com

+49 (0) 9132 84-2352

investor.relations@adidas.com

+49 (0) 9132 84-2920


 

 



