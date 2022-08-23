DGAP-CMS: TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: TeamViewer AG


/ Share Buyback






TeamViewer AG: Release of a capital market information








22.08.2022 / 15:00



Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052



Acquisition of treasury shares – 29th Interim announcement



Göppingen – 22 August 2022 – In the period from 15 August 2022 up to and including 19 August 2022, a number of 506,956 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of TeamViewer AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 3 February 2022 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 3 February 2022.



The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:





















Repurchase date Aggregated volume

(number of shares)		 Volume-weighted average price

(€)
15 August 2022 73,409 10.94610
16 August 2022 64,432 10.82970
17 August 2022 139,886 10.88010
18 August 2022 104,260 10.84230
19 August 2022 124,969 10.55940

 



The transactions in detailed form are published on the TeamViewer AG website at https://ir.teamviewer.com/sharebuyback.



The total volume of shares purchased to date under this share buyback program in the period from 3 February 2022 up to and including 19 August 2022 amounts to a number of 20,660,624 shares.



The shares in TeamViewer AG are acquired by a bank commissioned by TeamViewer AG on the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Contact:



Michael Lönne



TeamViewer AG, Investor Relations



Phone: +49 7161 97200 81



E-Mail: ir@teamviewer.com

















22.08.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG

Bahnhofsplatz 2

73033 Göppingen

Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




1425417  22.08.2022 



