DGAP-AFR: Turbon AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG

2022. augusztus 22., hétfő, 16:29







DGAP Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Turbon AG


/ Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten






Turbon AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG








22.08.2022 / 16:29 CET/CEST



Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.


Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.




Hiermit gibt die Turbon AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Konzern-Finanzbericht (Halbjahr/Q2)


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 29.08.2022

Ort: https://www.turbon.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.aspx














22.08.2022 CET/CEST Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de












Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Turbon AG

Zum Ludwigstal 14-16

45527 Hattingen

Deutschland
Internet: http://www.turbon.de





 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service




1425585  22.08.2022 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1425585&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum