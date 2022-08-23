DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons
2022. augusztus 22., hétfő, 17:53
DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel
SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons
Heidelberg, August 22, 2022 – The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, has informed the Board of Directors today that he is stepping down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.
The Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a new member and will elect a new Chairman once a new member has been appointed.
SNP contact:
Marcel Wiskow
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1425607
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
1425607 22-Aug-2022 CET/CEST
