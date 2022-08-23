DGAP-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Personnel





SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons





22-Aug-2022 / 17:53 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons



Heidelberg, August 22, 2022 – The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, has informed the Board of Directors today that he is stepping down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.



The Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a new member and will elect a new Chairman once a new member has been appointed.



SNP contact:



Marcel Wiskow



Director lnvestor Relations



Tel. +49 6221 6425-637



Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com











22-Aug-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

