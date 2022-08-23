DGAP-Adhoc: SNP SE: Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich Steps down from the Board of Directors for Personal Reasons

22-Aug-2022 / 17:53 CET/CEST


Heidelberg, August 22, 2022 – The Chairman of the Board of Directors of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE, Prof. Dr. Claus E. Heinrich, has informed the Board of Directors today that he is stepping down from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of the company for personal reasons with effect from September 30, 2022.



The Board of Directors will immediately begin the search for a new member and will elect a new Chairman once a new member has been appointed.



SNP contact:



Marcel Wiskow

Director lnvestor Relations

Tel. +49 6221 6425-637

Email: marcel.wiskow@snpgroup.com



 










Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Speyerer Str. 4

69115 Heidelberg

Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
