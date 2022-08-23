





















Meldung und öffentliche Bekanntgabe der Geschäfte von Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen

















23.08.2022 / 18:02 CET/CEST









Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.











































1. Angaben zu den Personen, die Führungsaufgaben wahrnehmen, sowie zu den in enger Beziehung zu ihnen stehenden Personen







a) Name

Titel:



Vorname:

Udo

Nachname(n):

Müller



2. Grund der Meldung







a) Position / Status

Position:

Vorstand







b) Erstmeldung



3. Angaben zum Emittenten, zum Teilnehmer am Markt für Emissionszertifikate, zur Versteigerungsplattform, zum Versteigerer oder zur Auktionsaufsicht







a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Angaben zum Geschäft/zu den Geschäften







a) Beschreibung des Finanzinstruments, Art des Instruments, Kennung

Art:

Aktie

ISIN:

DE0007493991





b) Art des Geschäfts

Kauf von Aktien aufgrund der Verpflichtung hierzu infolge der Ausübung von Put-Optionen am Verfallstag durch die Gegenseite





c) Preis(e) und Volumen

Preis(e)

Volumen

84.00 EUR





16800000.00 EUR







d) Aggregierte Informationen

Preis

Aggregiertes Volumen

84.00 EUR





16800000.00 EUR







e) Datum des Geschäfts

19.08.2022; UTC+2





f) Ort des Geschäfts

Außerhalb eines Handelsplatzes



