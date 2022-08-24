





















Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

















23.08.2022 / 18:02 CET/CEST









The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Udo

Last name(s):

Müller



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA





b) LEI

529900MBF3N1ATE55378



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007493991





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares due to an obligation to do so as a result of the exercise of put options on the expiration date by the counterparty





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

84.00 EUR





16800000.00 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

84.00 EUR





16800000.00 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

19/08/2022; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



