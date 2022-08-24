SAP SE: Release of a capital market information

DISCLOSURE CORRESPONDING TO ART. 5 (1) LIT. B) AND (3) OF REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 IN CONJUNCTION WITH ART. 2 (2) AND (3) OF DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) NO. 2016/1052 // INFORMATION ON SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME – 3rd interim notification

Walldorf, August 23, 2022

In the time period from August 15, 2022 until and including August 19, 2022, a number of 560,000 shares were bought back via XETRA within the framework of the current share buy-back programme of SAP SE.





The total number of shares bought back daily and the daily weighted average prices of the shares and the aggregated volume are as follows:

Date

Total number of shares

Daily weighted average price (€)

Aggregated volume (€)*

2022-08-15

105,000

92.96

9,760,798.53

2022-08-16

100,000

92.63

9,263,227.50

2022-08-17

140,000

91.77

12,848,308.20

2022-08-18

135,000

91.23

12,315,708.99

2022-08-19

80,000

91.47

7,317,420.64

Total

560,000

92.01

51,505,463.86







* Excluding incidental purchasing costs.

An overview of the underlying individual trades is published on the company website under https://www.sap.com/investors/en.html (under the category Stock/Share Buy-Back).

The total volume of shares which have been bought back so far within the framework of the current share buy-back programme until and including August 19, 2022 amounts to 1,543,510 shares.





SAP SE

The Executive Board