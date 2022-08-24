DGAP-CMS: SAP SE: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation

Bekanntmachung gemäß Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. b) und Abs. 3 der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014
i. V. m. Art. 2 Abs. 2 und Abs. 3 der Delegierten Verordnung (EU) Nr. 2016/1052



Information zum Aktienrückkaufprogramm – 3. Zwischenmeldung



 



Walldorf, den 23. August 2022



Im Zeitraum 15. August 2022 bis einschließlich zum 19. August 2022 wurden insgesamt 560.000 Aktien im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes der SAP SE auf XETRA erworben.



 



Dabei wurden täglich jeweils insgesamt folgende Stückzahlen zu den folgenden Durchschnittskursen und in folgenden aggregierten Volumina zurückgekauft:



 































Datum Gesamtzahl der Aktien Täglich gewichteter Durchschnittskurs (€) Aggregiertes Volumen (€)*
2022-08-15 105.000 92,96 9.760.798,53
2022-08-16 100.000 92,63 9.263.227,50
2022-08-17 140.000 91,77 12.848.308,20
2022-08-18 135.000 91,23 12.315.708,99
2022-08-19 80.000 91,47 7.317.420,64
Total 560.000 92,01 51.505.463,86

* Ohne Erwerbsnebenkosten.



Eine Aufstellung der getätigten Einzelgeschäfte innerhalb eines Tages sind auf der Unternehmenswebseite veröffentlicht unter https://www.sap.com/investors/de.html (dort unter der Rubrik Aktie/Aktienrückkäufe).



 



Das Gesamtvolumen der bislang im Rahmen des laufenden Aktienrückkaufprogrammes bis einschließlich zum 19. August 2022 erworbenen Aktien beläuft sich auf 1.543.510 Stück.



 



