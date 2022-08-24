DGAP-AFR: First Sensor AG: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Quartalsberichten und Quartals-/Zwischenmitteilungen

Hiermit gibt die First Sensor AG bekannt, dass folgende Finanzberichte veröffentlicht werden:

Berichtsart: Quartals-/ Zwischenmitteilung innerhalb des 2. Halbjahres


Sprache: Deutsch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: https://www.first-sensor.com/de/investor-relations/results-center/


Sprache: Englisch

Veröffentlichungsdatum: 31.08.2022

Ort: https://www.first-sensor.com/en/investor-relations/results-center/index.html














Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: First Sensor AG

Peter-Behrens-Straße 15

12459 Berlin

Deutschland
Internet: www.first-sensor.com





 
